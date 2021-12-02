Death investigation underway in Northern Kentucky

SPARTA, Ky. (WXIX) - Authorities are conducting a death investigation in Gallatin County.

The decomposed body of a man was found near Boone Road at some point on, or prior to, Tuesday, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP says the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office contacted them Tuesday evening requesting assistance with the body.

An autopsy occurred Wednesday morning.

The man is identified as Kenneth Beach, 43, of Sparta.

KSP detectives are conducting the investigation.

