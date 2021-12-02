Celebration of Lights
Family seeks answers as 1-year-old shooting victim goes through 4th surgery

By Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One-year-old Ocean Robertson has been in and out of the emergency room at least four times within the last year.

Sherry Ancrum has acted as grandmother, caregiver and grieving mother since her daughter, 30-year-old Fa’Quansa Ancrum’s death.

Fa’Quansa, who was called Molly, was sitting in the passenger seat of a car on West Oak Street last December when shots fired at her vehicle. She was rushed to the hospital and died. Ocean was hit in the head by a bullet and placed in critical condition.

Sherry’s mission to find out who pulled the trigger and why hasn’t wavered.

‘Baby Ocean’ sleeps on the couch next to her grandmother just days after getting out of surgery for the fourth time in a year.

”Right about this time, Ocean should be running through the house,” Ancrum said. “I should be tapping her hands and everything like that. She hasn’t had the chance to do any of the that. She’s just learned how to make one roll.”

Ancrum said her granddaughter will miss out on her first steps and first words. The one-year-old has to take five different anti-seizure medications and two different pain pills, everyday, twice a day.

”She still can’t walk, her left side is still very weak,” Ancrum said. “She never have the opportunity to do anything kids her age got to do.”

Ocean is the youngest of five. Her four siblings are all having a hard time grasping a life without their mother, Molly.

Ancrum said play time around the house is a bit more somber.

”The code, I miss my mom so much,” one of Ancrum’s grandchildren said.

“Those are the codes they use around the house, stuff like that,” Ancrum said.

She said there hasn’t been much time to grieve her daughter’s death properly while making sure the other kids are going to school, are healthy and all while keeping proper attention to Ocean and her medical conditions.

”How you took a mother from her kids, not only them,” Ancrum said. “[How did you] shoot a 5-month-old baby. You may as well say she’s missing out on a lot, because of you.”

This upcoming Christmas will be the first holiday Ocean will be home. Last year, they spent the holiday season at Norton Children’s Hospital.

No arrests have been made in connection to the December 2020 shooting. Anyone with any information is asked to call (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

