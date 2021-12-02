Forest Park police, family searching for woman not seen since March

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Forest Park police are asking for help finding a woman who hasn’t been seen for months.

Betha Williams, 58, disappeared around the time she and her boyfriend broke up in March, according to Forest Park police.

She is described as 5′1″ and 150 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Williams’ sister, Carolyn Levi, says they reported her missing after they couldn’t get in contact with her.

“You kind of start thinking the worst has happened,” Levi said. “It’s been very stressful. Distressing.”

Levi lives in Michigan but drove down to Forest Park in June to file the missing persons report.

She says she and her sister had a group chat and would talk often but suddenly Williams stopped responding.

“Not necessarily a long chat, but we would chat and check in with each other daily,” she said.

That was in March. Officers say Willaims was dropped off at a friend’s house following the breakup and that she hasn’t been seen since.

“She revealed she had gotten into an argument with her boyfriend and she didn’t want anyone to know,” Levi said. “Since we know that they’ve argued, we’ve kind of been afraid that something bad had happened to her from day one.”

Officers say they have not ruled out foul play.

They also say Williams needs medication they do not believe she has for some health issues.

Levi describes her sister as a spitfire but sweet.

She says she just wants her home for Christmas and that their mother, who is battling dementia, is worried.

“The holidays are difficult,” she said. “Not being able to reassure her that we know where she is and she’s ok, that’s been hard.”

If you have seen her, you’re asked to call Forest Park police or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

