Hamilton County commissioner to discuss property tax rebate
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Commission Vice President Alicia Reece will hold a press conference Thursday morning regarding the resolution to give Hamilton County Homeowners the full 30% property tax rebate.
She is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m.
The voters of Hamilton County approved a stadium sales tax increase of one-half percent on March 19, 1996.
The Administration reported tax revenues are up as well as the reserve fund and Hamilton County is projected to collect $91.1 million in sales tax revenue for 2021, representing an increase of 8.0% from 2020.
