Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Hamilton County commissioner to discuss property tax rebate

Voters approved a stadium sales tax increase of one-half percent on March 19, 1996.
Voters approved a stadium sales tax increase of one-half percent on March 19, 1996.(Shelby Knowles for The Texas Tribune)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Commission Vice President Alicia Reece will hold a press conference Thursday morning regarding the resolution to give Hamilton County Homeowners the full 30% property tax rebate.

She is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m.

The voters of Hamilton County approved a stadium sales tax increase of one-half percent on March 19, 1996.

The Administration reported tax revenues are up as well as the reserve fund and Hamilton County is projected to collect $91.1 million in sales tax revenue for 2021, representing an increase of 8.0% from 2020.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a shooting that resulted from a domestic incident in Monroe.
Wife arrested for shooting husband in Butler County, police say
Authorities are still searching for one of the people.
14 charged as part of ‘one of the largest’ drug trafficking organizations in greater Cincinnati
Lockland police shut down southbound Interstate 75 near Shepherd Lane after someone was found...
VIDEO: Man shot, critically hurt on SB I-75 in Lockland, police say
Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman during the Blue-Gold NCAA spring football game...
Report: Notre Dame hires Marcus Freeman as head coach
Highlands High School
NKY high-school teacher accused of behavior that ‘bordered on grooming’

Latest News

Expect sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures in the low 60s Thursday.
Sunny and 60s ahead of snow
Forest Park police looking for woman missing since March
Forest Park police, family searching for woman missing since March
Tate Myre, 16, one of the Oxford High School shooting victims, was in Toledo during the Rockets...
Michigan shooting victim made football recruiting visit to UT days before tragedy
Highlands High School
Former students say fired NKY teacher ‘masterminded’ his manipulation of young girls