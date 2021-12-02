Hamilton County commissioner to discuss property tax rebate

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Commission Vice President Alicia Reece will hold a press conference Thursday morning regarding the resolution to give Hamilton County Homeowners the full 30% property tax rebate.

She is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m.

The voters of Hamilton County approved a stadium sales tax increase of one-half percent on March 19, 1996.

The Administration reported tax revenues are up as well as the reserve fund and Hamilton County is projected to collect $91.1 million in sales tax revenue for 2021, representing an increase of 8.0% from 2020.

