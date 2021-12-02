Middletown businesses working together to bring customers downtown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The city of Middletown is trying to capitalize on one holiday tradition while starting a new one.

The annual event “Light Up Middletown” is celebrating its 22nd year.

The city says it brings in about 100,000 people each year to Smith Park to see the holiday lights display.

The small businesses along Central Avenue a couple of blocks away are hoping the success of this event, can bolster business while starting added fun during the holidays.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.