Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

NKY officers praised for ‘resolve’ in gunfight that brought accused killer to justice

The officers weathered gunshots before one of them fired back and hit the suspect.
Kenton County Police Sergeant Roemer and Officer Hogan (left) and Officer Deacon with Police...
Kenton County Police Sergeant Roemer and Officer Hogan (left) and Officer Deacon with Police Chief Jones (right)(Kenton County Police Department)
By Brian Planalp and Courtney King
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Three Kenton County police officers received official recognition for their roles in the arrest of a man who is now facing charges in a double homicide over the summer.

Kenton County Police Sgt. Paul Roemer and Officer Dallas Hogan received the department’s Commendation for Outstanding Service “due to their composure and resolve during the intense situation.”

Officer Jason Deacon was awarded the department’s Medal of Valor, its highest honor.

“Officer Deacon came under direct gunfire from the suspect, and was able to return fire and neutralize the threat while continuing to move and communicate with the composure and resolve that is consistent with the Kenton County Police Department’s mission and values,” the department said.

Jacob Roberts, 24, is the accused perpetrator. The charges against him trace back to May 28, when Kentucky State Police discovered a man and woman in their 20s shot to death in a Falmouth home.

One month later, Boone County deputies responded for a drug complaint to find Roberts and a woman together in a car off Mary Grubbs Highway.

Roberts allegedly pointed his gun at the deputies and fled on foot before getting into another car at the scene and driving away.

Some hours later, Kenton County police officers attempted a traffic stop on a car matching that description. A chase ensued that ended in the Newport Plaza Shopping Center parking lot.

In the parking lot, Roberts allegedly got out of the car and shot at the officers.

Officer Deacon fired a number of rounds, at least one of which hit and injured Roberts. Roberts was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries but survived.

Days later, Roberts was charged with murder in the Falmouth double-slaying.

He also faces two counts of wanton endangerment-police office, one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, one count of fleeing or evading police, one count of resisting arrest, one count of criminal mischief and one count of possession of marijuana.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is accused of exposing himself to a woman while assaulting her in the bathoom of the...
Man accused of assaulting Kroger employee in bathroom stall
Highlands High School
NKY high-school teacher accused of behavior that ‘bordered on grooming’
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Judge blocks Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for millions of workers
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Currency transaction reports revealed that from May 24 through Aug. 24 Shalash cashed in...
Feds: Man laundered money through Hard Rock Casino; funded wife’s ‘shopping spree’

Latest News

Hanover Reserve Weddings and Events on Millville-Oxford Road caught fire around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Hanover Township wedding venue owner speaks out after devastating fire
Father Geoff Drew
Plea deal sought in rape trial implicating Cincinnati priest Father Drew, sources say
Authorities are still searching for one of the people.
14 charged as part of ‘one of the largest’ drug trafficking organizations in greater Cincinnati
Jeremy Sweet was booked in the Bartholomew County Jail and is on a 72-hour hold while the...
Father charged in death of missing Indiana 2-year-old