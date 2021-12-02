NKY officers praised for ‘resolve’ in gunfight that brought accused killer to justice

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Three Kenton County police officers received official recognition for their roles in the arrest of a man who is now facing charges in a double homicide over the summer.

Kenton County Police Sgt. Paul Roemer and Officer Dallas Hogan received the department’s Commendation for Outstanding Service “due to their composure and resolve during the intense situation.”

Officer Jason Deacon was awarded the department’s Medal of Valor, its highest honor.

“Officer Deacon came under direct gunfire from the suspect, and was able to return fire and neutralize the threat while continuing to move and communicate with the composure and resolve that is consistent with the Kenton County Police Department’s mission and values,” the department said.

Jacob Roberts, 24, is the accused perpetrator. The charges against him trace back to May 28, when Kentucky State Police discovered a man and woman in their 20s shot to death in a Falmouth home.

One month later, Boone County deputies responded for a drug complaint to find Roberts and a woman together in a car off Mary Grubbs Highway.

Roberts allegedly pointed his gun at the deputies and fled on foot before getting into another car at the scene and driving away.

Some hours later, Kenton County police officers attempted a traffic stop on a car matching that description. A chase ensued that ended in the Newport Plaza Shopping Center parking lot.

In the parking lot, Roberts allegedly got out of the car and shot at the officers.

Officer Deacon fired a number of rounds, at least one of which hit and injured Roberts. Roberts was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries but survived.

Days later, Roberts was charged with murder in the Falmouth double-slaying.

He also faces two counts of wanton endangerment-police office, one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, one count of fleeing or evading police, one count of resisting arrest, one count of criminal mischief and one count of possession of marijuana.

