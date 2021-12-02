Ohio attorney general announces $11M available to fund school safety

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Schools in Ohio can now apply for a share of $11 million in safety grants that will be awarded by the office of Attorney General Dave Yost for the 2022-23 academic year.

The funding, from House Bill 110, can be used for safety planning, training and classroom programs for public schools, charter schools, educational service centers, STEM schools and schools operated by county boards of developmental disabilities.

“Having a safe environment for learning is crucial for our children,” Yost said. “These funds can go a long way in offering that protection.”

Each school is eligible for a grant of $2,500 or $5.50 per student, whichever amount is greater.

The funding is intended to give school leaders flexibility in determining how best to improve student safety. Among other things, the funding can be used for:

Certification training for a school resource officer.

Any active-shooter or school-safety training or equipment.

Educational resources for all grade levels.

Training to identify and assist students with mental health issues.

School supplies or equipment related to school safety or for implementing a school-safety plan.

Any other training related to school safety.

Grant applications should be submitted via the Ohio Grants Portal.

