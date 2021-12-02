Celebration of Lights
Reds: ‘Disappointed’ in MLB lockout, this doesn’t mean games will be canceled

The Cincinnati Reds said in a statement Thursday morning they are disappointed Major League...
The Cincinnati Reds said in a statement Thursday morning they are disappointed Major League Baseball operations are being disrupted by a lockout - the first one in nearly three decades.(FOX19 NOW/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds said in a statement Thursday morning they are disappointed Major League Baseball operations are being disrupted by a lockout - the first one in nearly three decades.

This comes after the collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the players’ union expired Wednesday night without a resolution.

MLB owners lock out players in 1st work stoppage since 1995

Until a new agreement is reached, players can’t use facilities and free agents can’t sign new contracts.

Spring training and opening day also are could be threatened, though the Reds statement stresses: “To be clear, this does not mean games will be canceled.”

In a letter to fans overnight, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred wrote: “We believe that an offseason lockout is the best mechanism to protect the 2022 season. We hope that the lockout will jumpstart the negotiations and get us to an agreement that will allow the season to start on time. This defensive lockout was necessary because the players’ association’s vision for Major League Baseball would threaten the ability of most teams to be competitive.”

The Reds organization posted a lengthy statement of their own to their website Thursday morning.

Here it is in its entirety:

“Despite best efforts to reach an agreement, the current CBA has expired and Major League Baseball has been forced to commence a defensive lockout of Major League players. Like all of Reds Country, as an organization, we are disappointed.

“To be clear, this does not mean games will be canceled. The purpose of taking this step now is to accelerate the urgency needed to reach an agreement as quickly as possible. MLB is offering solutions aimed to address the Players Association’s stated concerns in a manner that is fair to both sides, improves competitive balance on the field so every team has a chance to compete, and improves and preserves our game.

“Until an agreement is reached, we are not permitted to make any Major League roster moves. While MLB works around the clock to find common ground with the Players Association, our work to strengthen our ballclub for the long-term continues. We will continue to invest heavily in our minor league system and remain committed to our plan of developing the young talent you soon will see playing in Cincinnati.

“We appreciate the continued support and we very much look forward to seeing you again at Great American Ball Park in 2022.

“For more information, please visit www.mlb.com/update.”

