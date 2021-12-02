Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Robbers target mother with baby outside Los Angeles home

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Follow-home robbers targeted a mother with a baby in a stroller after she opened the gates to her home in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, police said.

Surveillance video recorded the scene as the woman returned home from a walk and a silver car with tinted windows came to a halt across the street Sunday evening.

Two masked men got out of the car and entered the driveway as the woman was approaching the steps of her home and demanded she hand over property, police said.

The woman complied and allowed one robber to take her diaper bags and a bottle cooler as the other watched.

The robbers ran back to the waiting vehicle and fled.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highlands High School
NKY high-school teacher accused of behavior that ‘bordered on grooming’
A man is accused of exposing himself to a woman while assaulting her in the bathoom of the...
Man accused of assaulting Kroger employee in bathroom stall
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Judge blocks Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for millions of workers
Currency transaction reports revealed that from May 24 through Aug. 24 Shalash cashed in...
Feds: Man laundered money through Hard Rock Casino; funded wife’s ‘shopping spree’
Lockland police shut down southbound Interstate 75 near Shepherd Lane after someone was found...
VIDEO: Man shot, critically hurt on SB I-75 in Lockland, police say

Latest News

Then-Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez sports an MLB logo tattoo and logos on his hat and jersey as he...
MLB headed to 1st work stoppage since ‘95 as deal expires
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding witnesses or others who may have information...
Video captures thieves rob woman in her own driveway with her baby in a stroller
The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The fate of the court’s...
Supreme Court justices signal they’ll OK new abortion limits, may toss Roe
Forest Park police looking for woman missing since March
Forest Park police, family searching for woman not seen since March