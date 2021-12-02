Celebration of Lights
Sunny and 60s ahead of snow

By FOX19 Digital Staff and Olga Breese
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday and Friday will be the weather days we have been waiting for.

High temperatures will reach the low 60s under sunny skies Thursday.

That’s nearly 20 degrees above the normal high for this time of year.

Our record high  on this date is 75 degrees, set back in 1982, again at CVG

A low-pressure system in Canada is bringing a nice southerly flow of warm air to the Tri-State that will stick around through Saturday.

Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm with highs in the upper 50s Friday and low 50s Saturday.

But colder, more seasonal temperatures, along with some snow chances, are coming.

By Sunday morning, we could see some snow flurries mixing in with rain.

But later in the day, some places along the Ohio River will push 60 degrees.

A cold front is expected to arrive early in the upcoming work week.

This will bring a good blast of arctic air and push highs into the 30s on Monday.

We also have a better chance of snow on Tuesday night as the low falls to 33 degrees.

It’s too soon to say if this will be more than snow flurries mixing with rain.

By Wednesay, it will be all rain with highs in the mid-40s.

