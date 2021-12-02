Woman pleads guilty to murder, other charges for East End shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman will serve 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder and other charges in connection with a 2020 East End shooting.

Amanda Marksberry pleaded guilty Thursday to voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and to the murder of 46-year-old Kevin Smith, according to court documents.

Marksberry will receive credit for the 361 days she has already served, the documents read.

On Dec. 5, 2020, Marksberry shot Smith in the 4300 block of Eastern Avenue. He died later at the hospital.

The shooting occurred after an argument between Marksberry and Smith, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said at the time.

“This was not a random shooting as we know that Mr. Smith was the intended victim,” Deters said.

A few weeks before the shooting, Marksberry’s son, Brandon Marksberry, was indicted for the fatal hit and run crash that killed a prominent Cincinnati defense attorney, Steve Adams.

Adams was hit and killed while riding his bike in the 4200 block of Eastern Avenue on Nov. 1, 2020.

“Sadly, it is not without precedent that we have two family members facing homicide charges at the same time for different offenses,” Deters said.

Brandon was sentenced to six years in prison.

