Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

2 NKY doctors indicted, accused of writing illegitimate prescriptions

Two Kentucky doctors have been indicted by a federal grand jury after being accused of writing...
Two Kentucky doctors have been indicted by a federal grand jury after being accused of writing illegitimate prescriptions for controlled substances.(Mark Lennihan | AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. (WXIX) - A federal grand jury has indicted two Kentucky doctors after they were accused of writing illegitimate prescriptions for controlled substances.

According to court documents, a federal grand jury indicted Dr. Kendall Hanson and Dr. Michael Fletcher in separate cases on Nov. 18.

Both physicians are listed as practicing at Interventional Pain Specialists in Crestview Hills, Kentucky.

Federal agents accuse Hanson of getting other doctors to prescribe him high doses of opioids.

According to his indictment, Hansen allegedly wrote prescriptions for employees and instructed them to give him the pills.

In a separate case, federal agents accuse Fletcher of writing prescriptions for controlled substances that were not for legitimate medical use.

Fletcher allegedly wrote oxycodone hydrochloride prescriptions on three counts, according to his indictment.

On Nov. 23, the Kentucky Board of Medical licensure restricted Hansen’s and Fletcher’s licenses, which prohibits them from prescribing controlled substances.

It is unclear as to what could happen to both Fletcher’s and Hansen’s patients.

The investigation for both doctors is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are still searching for one of the people.
14 charged as part of ‘one of the largest’ drug trafficking organizations in greater Cincinnati
The school's website says she teaches math and social studies.
CPS teacher arrested after ‘large amount of narcotics’ found in home, court docs say
Highlands High School
Former students say fired NKY teacher ‘masterminded’ his manipulation of young girls
Brandon Shiveley, 19, could spend more than 50 years in prison if he is convicted on all charges.
19-year-old facing nearly 50 child porn-related charges in Clermont County
Police are investigating the death of a 43-year-old man in Gallatin County.
Death investigation underway in Northern Kentucky

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiners Office shows fentanyl...
Potentially lethal fake prescription pills being sold in Ohio, narcotics officials warn
Two people were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center from a crash that shut...
WB Ronald Reagan Highway reopens from crash that hospitalized 2
cps
Special needs student allegedly abused by bus aide
drew
Cincinnati priest pleads guilty to rape charges