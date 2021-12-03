88-year-old man hurt in violent auto robbery at Walmart in Forest Park: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 88-year-old man was seriously hurt in a violent auto robbery in the parking lot of a local Walmart store, court records show.

The victim suffered a dislocated and fractured shoulder when his vehicle was stolen, Forest Park police wrote in an affidavit.

It happened Nov. 16 outside Walmart in Forest Park on Smiley Avenue, in the southeast corner of the Winton Road/Interstate 275 interchange, according to the document.

A suspect is under arrest: Michael Pryor, 38.

Court records indicate he is homeless.

He is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center on charges of felonious assault and aggravated robbery.

Pryor is scheduled to go to court at 9 a.m. Friday.

