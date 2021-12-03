Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

88-year-old man hurt in violent auto robbery at Walmart in Forest Park: court docs

Michael Pryor
Michael Pryor(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 88-year-old man was seriously hurt in a violent auto robbery in the parking lot of a local Walmart store, court records show.

The victim suffered a dislocated and fractured shoulder when his vehicle was stolen, Forest Park police wrote in an affidavit.

It happened Nov. 16 outside Walmart in Forest Park on Smiley Avenue, in the southeast corner of the Winton Road/Interstate 275 interchange, according to the document.

A suspect is under arrest: Michael Pryor, 38.

Court records indicate he is homeless.

He is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center on charges of felonious assault and aggravated robbery.

Pryor is scheduled to go to court at 9 a.m. Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are still searching for one of the people.
14 charged as part of ‘one of the largest’ drug trafficking organizations in greater Cincinnati
Highlands High School
Former students say fired NKY teacher ‘masterminded’ his manipulation of young girls
The school's website says she teaches math and social studies.
CPS teacher arrested after ‘large amount of narcotics’ found in home, court docs say
Police are investigating the death of a 43-year-old man in Gallatin County.
Death investigation underway in Northern Kentucky
Police respond to a shooting that resulted from a domestic incident in Monroe.
Woman arrested after shooting man in Butler County, police say

Latest News

jrotc
Live Oaks JROTC team dominates in national competition
Father Geoff Drew
Cincinnati priest pleads guilty to raping altar boy, gets 7 years in deal with prosecutors
Winton Woods wins state title
Winton Woods wins second state title in program history
Winton Woods High School players, cheerleaders and fans celebrate a 21-10 victory in the state...
State champs! Winton Woods wins Division II football title