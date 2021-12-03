911 call released after woman shoots husband in Monroe

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The 911 call has been released detailing Wednesday’s shooting where a woman shot her husband in Monroe.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Apple Knoll Lane.

Douglas Imfeld, 64, called and said that he had been shot in the back by his wife.

He was taken to Atrium Medical Center for a serious gunshot wound, police said.

Police identified the shooter as 64-year-old Nancy Imfeld.

According to Monroe Police, there have been 102 incidents at the Imfeld residence since 2002.

Several of those calls had come from Nancy saying that she believed someone was in her house.

Police also said that on Wednesday, Nancy told dispatchers that her husband and his girlfriend had laced her drink.

Nancy Imfeld, 64, is charged with domestic violence and felonious assault. (Butler County Jail)

Imfeld is charged with felonious assault and domestic violence, according to court records.

Her bond was set at $401,000.

