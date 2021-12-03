Celebration of Lights
Arrest made at Harrison High School after tip about weapon on campus

The school will have an increased law enforcement presence on Friday.
Harrison High School
Harrison High School(Southwest Local Schools)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HARRISON, Ohio (WXIX) - Police made an arrest at Harrison High School on Thursday afternoon.

Southwest Local School District Superintendent John Hamstra detailed the incident in a letter to parents and guardians.

The district was notified something Thursday that a student might have had a weapon in their car on the school’s campus, Hamstra says.

Administrators conducted a search with the Harrison Police Department.

The investigation, Hamstra says, resulted in an arrest and confiscation of “contraband” from the car.

Hamstra does not explicitly say it was a student that was arrested, nor does he say the contraband was in fact a weapon.

“At no point was the contraband inside the school building, and there was never a direct or indirect threat made toward the school, students or staff,” he said.

The school will have “an increased law enforcement presence” on Friday out of an abundance of caution, Hamstra says.

“We applaud students when they bring information like this to our attention so that the issue can be immediately and thoroughly investigated by school administration and the Harrison Police Department,” Hamstra said. “We are grateful for the strong partnership we have between our schools, law enforcement and the community.”

