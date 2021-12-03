Arrest in violent car robbery at Walmart that seriously hurt elderly woman

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is under arrest in a violent auto robbery that seriously injured the victim, an 88-year-old woman.

The victim suffered a dislocated and fractured shoulder when her vehicle was stolen on Nov. 16, Forest Park police wrote in court records.

It happened outside Walmart on Smiley Avenue, in the southeast corner of the Winton Road/Interstate 275 interchange, according to the document.

Michael Pryor, 38 is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Police charged him with felonious assault and aggravated robbery.

He is scheduled to go to court at 9 a.m. Friday.

Court records indicate Pryor is homeless.

