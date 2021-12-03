Crash closes WB Ronald Reagan Cross County Hwy at Winton Road

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WXIX) - Expect delays on westbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway in North College Hill.

The highway is shut down at the Winton Road exit due to a two-vehicle crash with injuries before the Hamilton Avenue exit, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

It happened shortly after 8 a.m. Friday.

Two people were reported hurt: one with a head injury, and another person with a wrist injury, dispatchers said.

Both were transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

North College Hill police say the highway will be closed for a while Friday morning because the crash was in a bad spot.

They advise motorists to detour around the area by taking Winton Road to Galbraith Road to Colerain Avenue to return to the highway.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.