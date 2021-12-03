Duke Energy program helps struggling billpayers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Duke Energy has a new program to help people struggling to pay their bills.

It’s called the “Share the Light” fund.

Any customer can help by making a one-time donation through their account.

Duke Energy plans to match up to $100,000 in donations in Ohio and $25,000 in Kentucky.

Customers in need may qualify for help with their bill.

Learn more about the program here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.