Duke Energy program helps struggling billpayers

(Storyblocks)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Duke Energy has a new program to help people struggling to pay their bills.

It’s called the “Share the Light” fund.

Any customer can help by making a one-time donation through their account.

Duke Energy plans to match up to $100,000 in donations in Ohio and $25,000 in Kentucky.

Customers in need may qualify for help with their bill.

Learn more about the program here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

