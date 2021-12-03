LMPD officer rescues puppies at crash site zipped inside backpack

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three tiny puppies were saved by a Louisville Metro Police officer after finding them near a crash site.

According to LMPD’s Facebook page, an officer was responding to a vehicle collision on Nov. 19 when he heard noises coming from a nearby backpack.

The officer went over and removed three small puppies that were zipped inside of the bag. Police said the officer was unable to locate the mother of the tiny pups.

In the post, LMPD said the driver of the vehicle had outstanding felony warrants and was in possession of narcotics.

The officer who found the puppies was able to get in touch with a local veterinary clinic which volunteered to bottle feed the puppies.

A picture was taken of the officer holding the three small puppies in his hand. Officers named the puppies Ali, Larkwood and Madison, after the streets they were found.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.