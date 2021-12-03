Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

LMPD officer rescues puppies at crash site zipped inside backpack

Three tiny puppies were saved by a Louisville Metro Police officer after finding them near a...
Three tiny puppies were saved by a Louisville Metro Police officer after finding them near a crash site.(Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three tiny puppies were saved by a Louisville Metro Police officer after finding them near a crash site.

According to LMPD’s Facebook page, an officer was responding to a vehicle collision on Nov. 19 when he heard noises coming from a nearby backpack.

The officer went over and removed three small puppies that were zipped inside of the bag. Police said the officer was unable to locate the mother of the tiny pups.

In the post, LMPD said the driver of the vehicle had outstanding felony warrants and was in possession of narcotics.

The officer who found the puppies was able to get in touch with a local veterinary clinic which volunteered to bottle feed the puppies.

A picture was taken of the officer holding the three small puppies in his hand. Officers named the puppies Ali, Larkwood and Madison, after the streets they were found.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are still searching for one of the people.
14 charged as part of ‘one of the largest’ drug trafficking organizations in greater Cincinnati
Highlands High School
Former students say fired NKY teacher ‘masterminded’ his manipulation of young girls
The school's website says she teaches math and social studies.
CPS teacher arrested after ‘large amount of narcotics’ found in home, court docs say
Police are investigating the death of a 43-year-old man in Gallatin County.
Death investigation underway in Northern Kentucky
Police respond to a shooting that resulted from a domestic incident in Monroe.
Woman arrested after shooting man in Butler County, police say