Miami Township officers, firefighters rescue pets from burning home: Video

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police officers and firefighters in Miami Township managed to save animals from a burning home.

The Miami Township Police Department posted a video of the Nov. 30 fire showing officers and firefighters going into the home.

The Facebook post says the family lost everything in the fire, but thankfully, did not lose their pets.

Miami Township police and firefighters are also helping the family get back on their feet.

In the post, the department says people can send a donation to the Miami Township police Venmo account (@miamitwppoliceassoc).

