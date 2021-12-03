Celebration of Lights
Miami Township officers, firefighters rescue pets from burning home: Video

The Miami Township Police Department posted the video on their Facebook.
The Miami Township Police Department posted the video on their Facebook.(Facebook: Miami Township Police)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police officers and firefighters in Miami Township managed to save animals from a burning home.

The Miami Township Police Department posted a video of the Nov. 30 fire showing officers and firefighters going into the home.

The Facebook post says the family lost everything in the fire, but thankfully, did not lose their pets.

Miami Township police and firefighters are also helping the family get back on their feet.

In the post, the department says people can send a donation to the Miami Township police Venmo account (@miamitwppoliceassoc).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

