Netflix making a movie of Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving

Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench have celebrated Thanksgiving together ever since she accidentally...
Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench have celebrated Thanksgiving together ever since she accidentally texted the then-teenager instead of her real grandson in 2016.(Source: KPHO via CNN)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WVUE) - The Thanksgiving story everyone knows and loves is coming to the big screen.

Jamal Hinton announced Thursday on Twitter that he and Wanda Dench, who first met in 2016 through a text message she accidentally sent, is partnering with Netflix to make a film about their heartwarming story.

“I am very excited to announce our new partnership with Netflix,” Hinton, 22, wrote on behalf of Dench, 64. “We thank every single one of you for your love and support in our journey the last 6 years. We can’t wait to tell our story on the big screen!”

The film will be titled “The Thanksgiving Text,” according to Variety. The movie will recall the true story of how Hinton and Dench met and maintained their friendship and holiday tradition over the last six years.

Each year Jamal documents the holiday on his social media by snapping photos with Dench in her home in Arizona. Most recently they shared their sixth Thanksgiving together and included their annual selfie at the gathering.

“Thanksgiving 2021,” wrote Hinton. “6 years strong.”

