Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Residents of Madisonville neighborhood concerned over ongoing violence

By Mike Schell
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The continuous gunfire in a Madisonville neighborhood has one resident feeling like he is living in the Wild West.

The area of Chandler and Glenshade is one that has been plagued by ongoing violence.

Back in April, Cincinnati police referred to the intersection as a “crime hot spot.”

Months later, nothing seems to have changed, Brandyn Norman says.

On Nov. 22, there was the sound of a gunshot and the whistling of the bullet. The day before, more gunshots were heard, Norman explains.

Neighbors say the trouble surrounds one particular house on the street, which is where gunshots were heard from on the 22nd.

“It was scary,” said Norman. “Me and my girlfriend were inside watching TV and hearing that. We looked outside immediately. It was enough gunshots to where we could look outside, and as we’re looking, they are still going off.”

A report from the Cincinnati Police Department shows a total of 14 shots were fired when a woman told officers she and her son were approached by two people demanding some personal property.

The woman told officers the suspects pointed a gun at her son’s head and when she drove off, they started shooting.

Norman says he talked with Chris Smitherman, the chairman of the city’s Law and Public Safety Committee, on Thursday. He says he did not get the answers he was looking for.

“Just living here it’s been, I mean, you know the neighborhood’s very great, all the neighbors here, but it seems like there’s one house here that’s caused a lot of problems,” Norman said. “I think the police are aware of that and just something needs to be done and I don’t know what the solution is right now.”

CPD is short about 150 officers and that includes staffing at District 2 headquarters on Erie Avenue.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are still searching for one of the people.
14 charged as part of ‘one of the largest’ drug trafficking organizations in greater Cincinnati
The school's website says she teaches math and social studies.
CPS teacher arrested after ‘large amount of narcotics’ found in home, court docs say
Highlands High School
Former students say fired NKY teacher ‘masterminded’ his manipulation of young girls
Brandon Shiveley, 19, could spend more than 50 years in prison if he is convicted on all charges.
19-year-old facing nearly 50 child porn-related charges in Clermont County
A Tiktoker's Warren home was raided by Ohio Department of Agriculture investigators looking for...
Ohio investigators seize monkey from TikToker’s Warren home

Latest News

Moeller High School guard Michael Currin at Division 1 regional semifinal boys basketball game...
Man found guilty in accidental death of Moeller High School grad
Police respond to a shooting that resulted from a domestic incident in Monroe.
911 call released after woman shoots husband in Monroe
A woman was arrested on several drugs charges after authorities received an anonymous tip she...
Woman arrested after preparing to smoke marijuana live on Facebook
TT's Take: 'Insecure' final season now streaming
TT's Take: 'Insecure' final season now streaming