Residents of Madisonville neighborhood concerned over ongoing violence

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The continuous gunfire in a Madisonville neighborhood has one resident feeling like he is living in the Wild West.

The area of Chandler and Glenshade is one that has been plagued by ongoing violence.

Back in April, Cincinnati police referred to the intersection as a “crime hot spot.”

Months later, nothing seems to have changed, Brandyn Norman says.

On Nov. 22, there was the sound of a gunshot and the whistling of the bullet. The day before, more gunshots were heard, Norman explains.

Neighbors say the trouble surrounds one particular house on the street, which is where gunshots were heard from on the 22nd.

“It was scary,” said Norman. “Me and my girlfriend were inside watching TV and hearing that. We looked outside immediately. It was enough gunshots to where we could look outside, and as we’re looking, they are still going off.”

A report from the Cincinnati Police Department shows a total of 14 shots were fired when a woman told officers she and her son were approached by two people demanding some personal property.

The woman told officers the suspects pointed a gun at her son’s head and when she drove off, they started shooting.

Norman says he talked with Chris Smitherman, the chairman of the city’s Law and Public Safety Committee, on Thursday. He says he did not get the answers he was looking for.

“Just living here it’s been, I mean, you know the neighborhood’s very great, all the neighbors here, but it seems like there’s one house here that’s caused a lot of problems,” Norman said. “I think the police are aware of that and just something needs to be done and I don’t know what the solution is right now.”

CPD is short about 150 officers and that includes staffing at District 2 headquarters on Erie Avenue.

