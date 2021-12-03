Celebration of Lights
Student arrested after making ‘kill list’ at Milford Junior High School, police say

Milford Junior High School
Milford Junior High School(FOX19 NOW)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A Milford Junior High School student was arrested after compiling a “kill list” of fellow students, according to Miami Township police.

Principal Misty Goetz sent a letter to parents saying the information was reported to school administration, who alerted the Miami Township School Resource Officer.

The Miami Township Police Department took the student into custody.

“We want to praise the students who spoke up and let school administration know about the situation, and we want to thank our law enforcement partners for their help in the matter. Student safety is foremost in our educational mission. We encourage you to speak with your student and let them know that we take every threat seriously. Students face possible suspension and/or expulsion for making threats, along with possible legal consequences.

“We cannot ever assume that a threat is a joke, and again, we take them all very seriously,” Goetz said in the letter to parents.

It has not been announced if the student has been charged, but Miami Township police said an arrest was made.

This comes the same week 15 year old Ethan Crumbley was charged with killing four students at a Michigan high school.

He will be charged as an adult with two dozen crimes, including murder, attempted murder and terrorism.

Seven more people were injured in the shooting.

