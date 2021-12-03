Sunny today, highs near 60

Celebration of Lights
By Olga Breese
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mostly clear this morning. Lows will climb out of the 30s and into the upper 50s with sunny conditions most of the day. A few locations may top 60 degrees again. This marks the end of our mild stretch.

Saturday highs will stay in in the mid 50s. thanks to north winds. Sunday will be damp and dreary, but a bit milder with highs around 60. Rain showers are likely off and on during the day. Some could be heavy. Rain tapers off Sunday night.

Monday features partial clearing with highs near 45. We’ll stay dry on Tuesday. Rain and snow showers arrive on Wednesday.

