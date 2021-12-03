Celebration of Lights
WB Ronald Reagan Highway reopens from crash that hospitalized 2

Two people were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center from a crash that shut...
Two people were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center from a crash that shut down westbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway for more than two hours Friday morning.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WXIX) - Westbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway is open again in North College Hill after a crash shut it down for more than two hours Friday morning.

Two people were hurt just after 8 a.m. in a crash that police say was “in a bad spot.”

Both of the people who were hurt were transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to police.

One of them had a head injury; the other had a wrist injury, dispatchers said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

