WB Ronald Reagan Highway reopens from crash that hospitalized 2

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WXIX) - Westbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway is open again in North College Hill after a crash shut it down for more than two hours Friday morning.

Two people were hurt just after 8 a.m. in a crash that police say was “in a bad spot.”

Both of the people who were hurt were transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to police.

One of them had a head injury; the other had a wrist injury, dispatchers said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

