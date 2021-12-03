State champs! Winton Woods wins Division II football title

CANTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Winton Woods High School football team won the Ohio Division II State Championship in Canton on Thursday night.

🏈#OHSAA D2 STATE FOOTBALL: Congratulations to 2021 Division II State Champion Winton Woods Warriors! It is the second state football title in school and their first since 2009. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ShEBctmORC — OHSAASports (@OHSAASports) December 3, 2021

Winton Woods (13-3) beat Akron Archbishop Hoban (12-4) by a score of 21-10.

Winton Woods last met the Akron Hoban Knights in 2017, when the Knights beat the Warriors 42-14.

Winton Woods senior TyRek Spikes led Winton Woods with 153 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Buddy Ellery had 87 and a score, and junior KC Spears had 54 yards and a touchdown.

Winton Woods started the season 4-3 after losing to Anderson on Oct. 1 but finished on a nine-game streak.

It’s the second state title in program history for the Warriors, who previously won the Divison II title in 2009.

KC Spears.



Hit em baby, one more time.



53-yard TD. 21-10 WW. pic.twitter.com/AsxQnlL8MD — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 3, 2021

Big mood. @8_cbc_8spikes is doing it. Just scored his first TD of the game.



Winton Woods leads Hoban 14-3 late 2nd. @Winton_WoodsFB @fox19 pic.twitter.com/h1ldTKdY9H — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 3, 2021

Winton Woods sideline is hyped.



Leading Hoban 7-3. 9:25 2nd Q. pic.twitter.com/uDXEcfyfuU — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 3, 2021

