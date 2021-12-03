State champs! Winton Woods wins Division II football title
CANTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Winton Woods High School football team won the Ohio Division II State Championship in Canton on Thursday night.
Winton Woods (13-3) beat Akron Archbishop Hoban (12-4) by a score of 21-10.
Winton Woods last met the Akron Hoban Knights in 2017, when the Knights beat the Warriors 42-14.
Winton Woods senior TyRek Spikes led Winton Woods with 153 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Buddy Ellery had 87 and a score, and junior KC Spears had 54 yards and a touchdown.
Winton Woods started the season 4-3 after losing to Anderson on Oct. 1 but finished on a nine-game streak.
It’s the second state title in program history for the Warriors, who previously won the Divison II title in 2009.
