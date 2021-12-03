Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

State champs! Winton Woods wins Division II football title

Winton Woods High School players, cheerleaders and fans celebrate a 21-10 victory in the state...
Winton Woods High School players, cheerleaders and fans celebrate a 21-10 victory in the state championship game.(WXIX)
By Jeremy Rauch
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Winton Woods High School football team won the Ohio Division II State Championship in Canton on Thursday night.

Winton Woods (13-3) beat Akron Archbishop Hoban (12-4) by a score of 21-10.

Winton Woods last met the Akron Hoban Knights in 2017, when the Knights beat the Warriors 42-14.

Winton Woods senior TyRek Spikes led Winton Woods with 153 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Buddy Ellery had 87 and a score, and junior KC Spears had 54 yards and a touchdown.

Winton Woods started the season 4-3 after losing to Anderson on Oct. 1 but finished on a nine-game streak.

It’s the second state title in program history for the Warriors, who previously won the Divison II title in 2009.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are still searching for one of the people.
14 charged as part of ‘one of the largest’ drug trafficking organizations in greater Cincinnati
Police respond to a shooting that resulted from a domestic incident in Monroe.
Woman arrested after shooting man in Butler County, police say
Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman during the Blue-Gold NCAA spring football game...
Report: Notre Dame hires Marcus Freeman as head coach
Lockland police shut down southbound Interstate 75 near Shepherd Lane after someone was found...
VIDEO: Man shot, critically hurt on SB I-75 in Lockland, police say
A Tiktoker's Warren home was raided by Ohio Department of Agriculture investigators looking for...
Ohio investigators seize monkey from TikToker’s Warren home

Latest News

the final quarter
The Final Quarter 11-20-21
Lakota West
The Final Quarter 11-12-21
Drew Novak
Rare Air: Western Brown QB is passing Joe Burrow, Big Ben in record books
Western Brown High School quarterback Drew Novak currently leads the nation in passing.
Tri-State prep quarterback leads the nation in passing—and he’s just getting started