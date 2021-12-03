Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Woman arrested after preparing to smoke marijuana live on Facebook

By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A woman was arrested on several drugs charges after authorities received an anonymous tip she was preparing to smoke marijuana during a Facebook Live.

Around 9:15 a.m. Thursday morning, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office was notified that Candace Keene, 33, was preparing marijuana to be smoked in a live stream on Facebook, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

“Investigators reviewed the social media account and was able to observe the video,” a spokesperson for the department wrote in the release. “Investigators and H.E.A.T. Deputies went to the home of Candace Keene and spoke to her about the narcotics seen in the video which see did not deny.”

Investigators found and collected unspecified amounts of marijuana and a controlled prescription medicine not prescribed to Keene during a search of the home.

While in a patrol vehicle following her arrest, Keene allegedly threatened to “purposely” urinate in the vehicle, according to the news release.

Keene was taken to jail and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and damage to government property. Her bond was set at $4,000 secured.

“We want to thank the citizens that report concerns to us no matter how large or small,” a spokesperson wrote in the release. “In North Carolina marijuana is illegal and we have a duty to enforce all laws no matter the opinion. We have collected some marijuana that has contained fentanyl and other deadly drugs and narcotics.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are still searching for one of the people.
14 charged as part of ‘one of the largest’ drug trafficking organizations in greater Cincinnati
The school's website says she teaches math and social studies.
CPS teacher arrested after ‘large amount of narcotics’ found in home, court docs say
Highlands High School
Former students say fired NKY teacher ‘masterminded’ his manipulation of young girls
Brandon Shiveley, 19, could spend more than 50 years in prison if he is convicted on all charges.
19-year-old facing nearly 50 child porn-related charges in Clermont County
A Tiktoker's Warren home was raided by Ohio Department of Agriculture investigators looking for...
Ohio investigators seize monkey from TikToker’s Warren home

Latest News

Moeller High School guard Michael Currin at Division 1 regional semifinal boys basketball game...
Man found guilty in accidental death of Moeller High School grad
Police respond to a shooting that resulted from a domestic incident in Monroe.
911 call released after woman shoots husband in Monroe
A woman was arrested on several drugs charges after authorities received an anonymous tip she...
Woman arrested after preparing to smoke marijuana live on Facebook
TT's Take: 'Insecure' final season now streaming
TT's Take: 'Insecure' final season now streaming
Milford Junior High School
Student arrested after making ‘kill list’ at Milford Junior High School, police say