Bicyclist dies after hit-skip accident in College Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A bicyclist during a hit-skip accident in College Hill Saturday morning.

Capt. Norris with the Cincinnati Police Department says that the accident occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of W. North Bend Road.

The bicyclist was hit by an unknown car.

Capt. Norris says that the bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.

