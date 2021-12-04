Bicyclist dies after hit-skip accident in College Hill
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A bicyclist during a hit-skip accident in College Hill Saturday morning.
Capt. Norris with the Cincinnati Police Department says that the accident occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of W. North Bend Road.
The bicyclist was hit by an unknown car.
Capt. Norris says that the bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.
The name of the victim has not been released at this time.
Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.
