NKY man charged with multiple counts of sex abuse against minors

Michael Darby, 28, is held at the Carroll County Detention Center and is charged with several...
Michael Darby, 28, is held at the Carroll County Detention Center and is charged with several counts of sexual abuse against minors.(Carroll County Detention Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GALLATIN COUNTY, KY (WXIX) -A Warsaw man is facing multiple counts of sexual abuse against three minors.

Kentucky state troopers say Michael Darby, 28, sexually abused the victims who were under 12 years old.

Troopers originally received a complaint from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services regarding an allegation of one of the victims.

He is charged with ten counts of sex abuse and could face anywhere between five to 10 years in prison.

Darby is held at the Carroll County Detention Center.

KSP is conducting the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

