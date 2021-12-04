Police investigate fatal I-75 South crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police were at the scene of a fatal crash on I-75 South near Roselawn Saturday morning.

Capt. Brian Norris says that the driver of a red sedan was traveling south and ran into the rear of a semi-truck parked on the right shoulder.

The driver of the sedan died at the scene, Capt. Norris said.

He then adds that the semi-truck driver was not injured.

All I-75 South traffic is being diverted to Paddock Road until further notice.

75 SB Shut down near Towne Street for fatal crash. @FOX19 car is still wedged underneath semi. pic.twitter.com/nMVfoDzj7l — Alison Montoya 🇺🇸🦦 (@AlisonMontoya) December 4, 2021

