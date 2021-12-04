Celebration of Lights
Threats made by student at Boone County middle school, sheriff’s office says

A Connor Middle School student allegedly wrote down threats to other students in a notebook,...
A Connor Middle School student allegedly wrote down threats to other students in a notebook, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.(Source: Gray News)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A juvenile student at Connor Middle School allegedly made written threats against other students.

The allegations surrounding the Nov. 23 discovery of the alleged threats surfaced Friday in a press release from Boone County Sheriff’s Office Det. Anthony Theetge.

On that date, a BCSO school resource officer was informed of a notebook containing specific acts of violence, according to Theetge.

The notebook identified individuals and described how the student to whom the notebook belonged “would locate them or have them respond to an area where he would encounter them,” Theetge said.

The SRO interviewed the student. During the interview, Theetge says, the student admitted to writing the contents of the notebook but insisted he was not planning on carrying out the acts.

The student claimed he was “merely writing the thoughts down that were in his head,” Theetge said.

The SRO consulted with the Court Designated Worker, who handles the formal filing of criminal charges against juveniles.

Theetge does not say whether charges were filed.

The news follows Friday’s allegation that a Milford student had created a so-called “kill list” of other students at the school.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

