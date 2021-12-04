Victim shot in Millvale in June dies from injuries

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man shot in Millvale in June died Thursday from his injuries.

Officers say Patrick Moore, 36, was shot on June 27 around 2:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Beekman Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they found that Moore had suffered three gunshot wounds. Police say Moore was then taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police have not identified a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

