Wet Weather Returns Tomorrow Night

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY rain for the start of the morning commute looks to slow traffic and wind gusts from late Sunday night into late Monday afternoon could cause tree limbs to fall and power outages as gusts to 45 mph are possible.

Saturday and Sunday will be warmer than normal because of southerly winds ahead of a strong cold front. Temperatures will only fall slowly Sunday night in the southerly flow east of the front. FROPA (a meteorological acronym for FROntal PAssage) will occur Monday morning just before the morning commute and the cold air arriving from the west will cause temperatures to steadily decline Monday. In meteorological slang we call days like Monday, warmer in the morning, cooler in the afternoon, “upside down days”. Sunday night and Monday will be windy with gusts possible to 45 mph in spots Sunday late night through Monday afternoon.

The rain Sunday night into dawn Monday could be heavy at times

Sunny today, highs near 60