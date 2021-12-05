87-year-old woman robbed in Butler County, witness catches suspect

LEMON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A witness stopped a suspect who was attempting to rob an 87-year-old woman at a Butler County grocery store Sunday morning.

According to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones, the robbery took place around 11:07 a.m. at the Kroger on Old Oxford State Road in Lemon Township.

Jones said that 58-year-old Derek Vauhn of Middletown attempted to take an 87-year-old woman’s purse.

A 27-year-old witness, whose name was not released, saw the robbery take place and wrestled with Vauhn until law enforcement arrived.

Vauhn was arrested and charged with robbery and theft.

The sheriff stated his appreciation for the civilian who stepped up and intervened.

