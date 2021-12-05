Bearcats win second straight AAC title, poised for first-ever playoff berth

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The fourth-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats won a second straight American Athletic Conference championship after beating No. 21 Houston 35-20 on Saturday at Nippert Stadium.

The Bearcats (13-0) finished the regular season with 13 wins for the first time in program history and kept hopes alive to become the first non-power five team to make the College Football Playoff.

The final playoff rankings will be released on Sunday at 12 p.m. on ESPN.

If the Bearcats remain in the top four, they will play in a semifinal game in the Cotton Bowl (Dallas) or the Orange Bowl (Miami) on New Year’s Eve.

