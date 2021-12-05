Celebration of Lights
Bearcats win second straight AAC title, poised for first-ever playoff berth

Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell, front right, leads the team onto the field against Memphis...
Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell, front right, leads the team onto the field against Memphis before the start of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Cincinnati. (Photo by Gary Landers)(Gary Landers | AP)
By Jeremy Rauch
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The fourth-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats won a second straight American Athletic Conference championship after beating No. 21 Houston 35-20 on Saturday at Nippert Stadium.

The Bearcats (13-0) finished the regular season with 13 wins for the first time in program history and kept hopes alive to become the first non-power five team to make the College Football Playoff.

The final playoff rankings will be released on Sunday at 12 p.m. on ESPN.

If the Bearcats remain in the top four, they will play in a semifinal game in the Cotton Bowl (Dallas) or the Orange Bowl (Miami) on New Year’s Eve.

