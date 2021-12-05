Man arrested after fatal shooting in West Price Hill, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is in custody after a deadly shooting in West Price Hill Saturday.

Police say they arrived at the 1200 block of Amanda Place around 5:15 p.m. and found Delon Robinson, 23, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he later died, officers said.

Police say they arrested 18-year-old De’Eric Hale on Sunday and he was charged with the murder of Robinson.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.

This is Cincinnati’s 86th homicide of the year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.