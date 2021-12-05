Celebration of Lights
Man has life-threatening injuries after shooting in West Price Hill, police say

Police responded to the 1200 block of Amanda Place to reports of a shooting.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting took place in West Price Hill Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to the 1200 block of Amanda Place for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police say they found a 23-year-old male with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to UC Hospital. His identity and his current condition are unknown.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

