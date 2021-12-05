Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Man struck and killed by Houston police car involved in chase, authorities say

A man was struck and killed by a Houston Police Department patrol car involved in a chase in...
A man was struck and killed by a Houston Police Department patrol car involved in a chase in southeast Houston, Texas.(Source: KTRK via CNN)
By KTRK staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KTRK) – Two Houston Police Department officers are on administrative leave after striking and killing a man with their patrol car while on a chase Saturday evening, authorities said.

The officers were trying to help pursue suspects connected to a stolen vehicle and aggravated robbery when they lost control of the cruiser they were in.

The vehicle ended up on a sidewalk, hitting the unnamed pedestrian.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Of the five suspects being chased, three of them – all juveniles – were caught and two others escaped.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were at the scene of a fatal crash on I-75 South near Roselawn Saturday morning.
Police investigate fatal I-75 South crash
Police are responding to a SWAT situation in Boone County.
Man arrested during SWAT situation in Boone County
Laura Morand and Paul McGee
Attorney argues for innocence of CPS teacher arrested on drug charges
Two Tri-State families celebrate unique births
Husband catches newborn one-handed as wife delivers on way to hospital
Police were at the scene of a fatal hit-skip accident in College Hill Saturday morning.
Bicyclist dies after hit-skip accident in College Hill

Latest News

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati announced the beginning of a reorganization plan called "Beacons...
Archdiocese to announce parish reorganization plan Sunday
Archdiocese of Cincinnati announce final plan to reorganize parishes
Archdiocese of Cincinnati announce final plan to reorganize parishes
WATCH: Archdiocese of Cincinnati announce final plan to reorganize parishes
Police are responding to a SWAT situation in Boone County.
Man arrested during SWAT situation in Boone County