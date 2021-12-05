Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Plumber who found money in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church says he deserves reward

By KPRC staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KPRC) – The plumber who found a large sum of money hidden inside the wall of a Houston megachurch said he should get a reward.

The man, who wants to remain anonymous, found hundreds of envelopes of cash and checks that could be connected to a 2014 theft at the church.

“I didn’t solve their case, but I solved very key important clues as to what could or may have happened there,” said the plumber who found the stash at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church.

Houston police said the discovery could be linked to the 2014 case, in which someone stole $600,000 from the church.

At the time of the theft, Crime Stoppers offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. No arrests have so far been made in the 2014 case.

Because of the expired statute of limitations on this particular felony theft case, the man will not get any money from Crime Stoppers, said Nichole Christoph, deputy director of Crime Stoppers of Houston.

“That doesn’t preclude Lakewood from giving him a reward or a combination from HPD congratulating him on doing the right thing, but unfortunately Crime Stoppers is out of the picture at that point,” Christoph said.

If the plumber had not fixed the loose toilet at the church, the money would still be in the wall.

Houston police said the investigation is ongoing.

“I feel like I should get something,” the plumber said. “I feel like some type of reward should get offered to me.”

Houston police said the recovered checks have dates connecting them to the March 2014 theft.

At that time, it was reported $200,000 in cash and about $400,000 in checks had been stolen from a church safe.

Copyright 2021 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were at the scene of a fatal crash on I-75 South near Roselawn Saturday morning.
Police investigate fatal I-75 South crash
Police arrested Raymond Hicks, 31, after a five-hour standoff occurred in Boone County.
Man arrested during SWAT situation in Boone County
Laura Morand and Paul McGee
Attorney argues for innocence of CPS teacher arrested on drug charges
Two Tri-State families celebrate unique births
Husband catches newborn one-handed as wife delivers on way to hospital
Police were at the scene of a fatal hit-skip accident in College Hill Saturday morning.
Bicyclist dies after hit-skip accident in College Hill

Latest News

Police responded to the 1200 block of Amanda Place to reports of a shooting.
Man dies after shooting in West Price Hill, police say
FILE - In this July 18, 2016 file photo, political icon and 1996 Republican presidential...
Senate leader, presidential candidate Bob Dole dies at 98
UC lands spot in college football playoffs.
UC makes history by landing spot in college football playoffs
Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker (86) celebrates with teammates at the end of the Big Ten...
Playoff set: Alabama vs. Cincinnati, Michigan vs. Georgia
The Archdiocese of Cincinnati announced the beginning of a reorganization plan called "Beacons...
Archdiocese announces final parish reorganization plan