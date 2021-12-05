Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Police: Fla. teen fatally stabbed by homeless man in ‘random act’

By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 2:02 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (Gray News) - Florida police say a homeless man fatally stabbed a 14-year-old boy riding his bike during a random encounter and without apparent motive.

Palm Beach Gardens Police charged 39-year-old Semmie Lee Williams with first-degree murder for the Nov. 15 slaying of Ryan Rogers, a high school freshman and soccer player, who had gone out for a bike ride and never returned home.

His body was found the next day in a wooded area alongside an Interstate 95 overpass, WPTV reports.

Semmie Lee Williams, a 39-year-old described by police as a "homeless drifter," is charged with...
Semmie Lee Williams, a 39-year-old described by police as a "homeless drifter," is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of 14-year-old Ryan Rogers. He has a criminal history, including a conviction for a 2015 assault in Atlanta.(Source: Palm Beach Gardens Police, WPTV via CNN)

“The incident itself appears to be a completely random act. We do not have a motive in this case,” said Police Chief Clint Shannon at a news conference Thursday. “I would best describe it as an innocent child victim having a chance encounter with a very violent criminal.”

Police say Williams was arrested Wednesday in Miami, about 80 miles from Palm Beach Gardens. WPTV reports that DNA evidence places him at the crime scene, according to a probable cause affidavit.

“He has no ties that we can determine to Palm Beach Gardens or Palm Beach County, none whatsoever,” Shannon said. “It’s a mystery to us why this man was in our community.”

Williams has a criminal history, including a conviction for a 2015 assault in Atlanta.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police were at the scene of a fatal crash on I-75 South near Roselawn Saturday morning.
Police investigate fatal I-75 South crash
Laura Morand and Paul McGee
Attorney argues for innocence of CPS teacher arrested on drug charges
Police are responding to a SWAT situation in Boone County.
Police responding to SWAT situation in Boone County
Police were at the scene of a fatal hit-skip accident in College Hill Saturday morning.
Bicyclist dies after hit-skip accident in College Hill
Two Tri-State families celebrate unique births
Husband catches newborn one-handed as wife delivers on way to hospital

Latest News

DNA evidence places the suspect at the crime scene, according to a probable cause affidavit.
'Homeless drifter' charged with 14-year-old's murder, Fla. police say
UC wins AAC title
UC wins second straight AAC title, poised for playoffs
A mobile COVID-19 vaccination and booster shot site operates out of a bus on 59th Street south...
More omicron detected as hospitals strain under delta surge
Officials say a California elementary school student, who had tested positive for COVID-19,...
Parents accused of knowingly sending COVID-positive child to Calif. school