Police responding to SWAT situation in Boone County

Police are responding to a SWAT situation in Boone County.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Police are responding to a SWAT situation in Boone County where an armed suspect has barricaded himself inside a home.

Boone County police responded to the 3600 block of Burlington Pike for reports of an armed man threatening others in the house.

Police confirm that SWAT was called out to the scene.

This situation is ongoing. FOX19 NOW is on the scene and will update when more information becomes available.

