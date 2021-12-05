Rain and wind Sunday night into Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cold start to Sunday morning with temperatures climbing out of the 30s and into the upper 50s by late afternoon. Highs will be warmer than normal thanks to winds from the south ahead of a strong cold front. Scattered showers will begin to develop after sunset. Temperatures will remain mild Sunday night, with heavier rainfall expected early Monday morning.

Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Sunday night and Monday will be windy with gusts possible to 45 mph in spots. Rain and wind will impact the start of the morning commute. While the rain is expected to taper off by about 9 a.m., the wind gusts will continue into late afternoon.

Morning temperatures will tumble from the 50s on Monday morning into the 30s before sunset. In meteorological slang we call days that are warmer in the morning and cooler in the afternoon, “upside down” days.

