Slow start, turnovers doom Bengals in loss to Chargers

Bengals commit four turnovers in 41-22 loss to Chargers
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws against the Green Bay Packers in the first...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws against the Green Bay Packers in the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)(AJ Mast | AP)
By Joe Danneman
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals turned the ball over four times and couldn’t overcome a sloppy start as the team’s two-game winning streak came to an end with a 41-22 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium.

In a game billed as a showdown of two of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL, the Bengals fell behind 24-0 early in the second quarter after Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw his third touchdown of the game.

Joe Burrow, playing with an injured pinky finger from a hit in the first half, helped lead a comeback that would bring the Bengals within 24-22 in the third quarter. But, driving for a potential go-ahead score, Joe Mixon fumbled, the Chargers recovered and returned it for a 61-yard touchdown to break the Bengals’ momentum.

Burrow finished with 300 yards passing and a touchdown but also threw three interceptions. Joe Mixon extended his consecutive games streak with a touchdown run to nine consecutive games and finished with 54 yards on 19 carries.

The loss drops the Bengals to 7-5 on the season with a home game against the San Francisco 49ers next at Paul Brown Stadium.

