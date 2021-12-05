Slow start, turnovers doom Bengals in loss to Chargers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals turned the ball over four times and couldn’t overcome a sloppy start as the team’s two-game winning streak came to an end with a 41-22 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium.

In a game billed as a showdown of two of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL, the Bengals fell behind 24-0 early in the second quarter after Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw his third touchdown of the game.

Joe Mixon is yelling some intense encouragement to the offensive line.



Frank Pollack a little more direct:



“I don’t know what the (bleep) is going on guys.” #Bengals pic.twitter.com/an227wUxPX — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 5, 2021

Joe Burrow, playing with an injured pinky finger from a hit in the first half, helped lead a comeback that would bring the Bengals within 24-22 in the third quarter. But, driving for a potential go-ahead score, Joe Mixon fumbled, the Chargers recovered and returned it for a 61-yard touchdown to break the Bengals’ momentum.

Zac Taylor: “Sloppy game all-around by us.”



On Burrow: he was still throwing it fine. Didn’t seem bothered by the finger injury. #Bengals — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 5, 2021

Burrow finished with 300 yards passing and a touchdown but also threw three interceptions. Joe Mixon extended his consecutive games streak with a touchdown run to nine consecutive games and finished with 54 yards on 19 carries.

The loss drops the Bengals to 7-5 on the season with a home game against the San Francisco 49ers next at Paul Brown Stadium.

