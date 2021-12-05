Celebration of Lights
UC makes history by landing spot in college football playoffs

UC lands spot in college football playoffs.
By Joe Danneman
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -It’s history for the Bearcats – and now Alabama is next.

The UC football team became the first ever group of five conference team to make the college football playoff when the final rankings were revealed on Sunday.

The Bearcats earned the number four seed in the college football playoff rankings and will play top seed Alabama in a national semifinal at the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

“We want to play the best teams,” said UC quarterback Desmond Ridder of the match-up with Alabama. “At the end of the day, football is football and when that ball goes down, Alabama should be thinking they’re going to get out best and we know that we’re going to get Alabama’s best.”

UC won the American Conference Championship on Saturday against Houston to improve their record to 13-0 on the season – the only undefeated team left in major college football.

The Bearcats join Alabama, Michigan and Georgia in the final playoff rankings. If UC wins, they’ll advance to play the winner of Michigan vs. Georgia in the national championship in Indianapolis.

