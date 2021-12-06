Cincinnati non-profit honors late nurses with memorial tributes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In hopes of honoring healthcare heroes, a newly created non-profit is dedicated to paying tribute to nurses who have passed away.

The Cincinnati Nurses Honor Guard, launched about eight months ago, is a local branch of a national effort to make sure no nurse is forgotten.

Michelle McQueen, Nekisha Lanum and Amy Daniels are all Cincinnati area nurses who are part of the honor guard.

They travel to funerals and memorial services for fellow nurses who have died, where they speak about the nurse and perform what is called the “nightingale tribute.”

“We do a final roll call for the nurse,” Daniels said. “We invite, this is probably actually one of my favorite parts, and we invite all the nurses, nursing students, past, present, whoever, that they can stand with us, and we release that nurse from their service. We also give the family a nightingale lamp, which is a symbol of nursing far and wide. It’s just a really moving thing, and that way we can give that family, just to say you know, we’re with you.”

Lanum said the attire they wear at the tribute ceremonies has a meaning that dates back to World War I.

“Military nurses out in the battlefield wore these same navy and scarlet capes with one side tossed over the shoulder,” she said. “The red part made them more visible and signaled others that they were treating a soldier.”

Cincinnati Nurses Honor Guard (Cincinnati Nurses Honor Guard)

The honor guard program is completely voluntary. Those involved said they are glad to be part of something special that honors their fellow nurses.

“Nursing is a calling. It’s something that is in you, and when you dedicate your whole life just helping others and saving others in their most vulnerable time, I feel like I need to be there, especially with the last year with COVID and us losing so many nurses on the frontline,” Lanum said.

As of now, there are about 20 nurses who are part of the Cincinnati Nurses Honor Guard.

Daniels said anyone who is interested in volunteering or would like to have a nurse honored can contact them via the organization’s Facebook page or via email at cincinnatinurseshonorguard@gmail.com.

