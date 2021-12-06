Celebration of Lights
Flash Flood Warning, Flood Advisory issued for parts of Tri-State

By FOX19 Digital Staff and Frank Marzullo
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.

A Flash Flood Warning and Flood Advisory is in effect for the following counties until 8 a.m. Monday:

  • Northwestern Hamilton County
  • Southwestern Butler County
  • Northern Dearborn, Franklin and Ripley counties in southeastern Indiana.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

People in these areas should move to higher ground now. At 4:15 a.m., radar indicated heavy rain across these areas.

Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in two hours.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in small creeks and streams; urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Hamilton, Fairfield, Harrison, Batesville, Bright, Ross, Versailles, Milan, Osgood, Seven Mile, Taylor Creek, Blue Jay, Dry Ridge, Dunlap, Williamsdale, Logan, Manchester, Reily, New Haven and New Miami.

Scattered showers and heavier showers fell overnight and continue early Monday with the potential to impact the morning commute.

Watch for ponding and standing water on roads and highways on your morning commute.

Thunderstorms and wind gusts also are possible, up to 45 mph.

Temperatures are mild right now for this time of year and in the upper 50s.

Expect the heaviest rainfall until 8 a.m.

Rain will taper off about 9:00 a.m., but the wind gusts will continue into the late afternoon.

Temperatures will drop into the 30s before sunset.

The morning low Tuesday will plunge to 22 degrees at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

The high Tuesday will only reach 32.

Lows will fall back into the 20s Tuesday night, and there is a chance for snow showers.

Wednesday will see warmer temperatures with the high expected to reach 40 at CVG.

You can submit weather photos to us:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

