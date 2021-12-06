Celebration of Lights
Graeter’s Ice Cream earns national recognition

Graeter's Strawberry Chocolate Chip Ice Cream
Graeter's Strawberry Chocolate Chip Ice Cream
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Graeter’s Ice Cream earned national recognition from Newsweek as One of America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains.

The Cincinnati started ice cream company earned a five-star rating in Newsweek’s ice cream and frozen yogurt category.

Newsweek’s awards are based on the results of a survey of more than 4,000 customers and employees of restaurant chains in the United States.

Graeter’s Ice Cream has expanded over the years and now has stores in five states.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

