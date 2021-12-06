Graeter’s Ice Cream earns national recognition

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Graeter’s Ice Cream earned national recognition from Newsweek as One of America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains.

The Cincinnati started ice cream company earned a five-star rating in Newsweek’s ice cream and frozen yogurt category.

Newsweek’s awards are based on the results of a survey of more than 4,000 customers and employees of restaurant chains in the United States.

Graeter’s Ice Cream has expanded over the years and now has stores in five states.

