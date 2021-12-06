Heavy rain, gusty winds, falling temps: Timeline

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day with heavy rain, gusty winds and falling temperatures.

Watch for ponding and standing water on roads and highways.

Thunderstorms and wind gusts also are possible, up to 45 mph.

The heaviest rain is expected to end by 8 a.m.

Several crashes have been reported, slowing the morning commute. All highways and major routes are open at this point.

It looks like the 2 crashes on 275, both east and westbound have cleared. Here's a look at the backup from an hour ago..@FOX19 https://t.co/i96W0d4p1A — Lauren Artino (@FOX19Lauren) December 6, 2021

A Flash Flood Warning and Flood Advisory were issued earlier Monday for parts of the Tri-State. These will end at 8 a.m.

They were for the following areas:

Northwestern Hamilton County

Southwestern Butler County

Northern Dearborn, Franklin and Ripley counties in southeastern Indiana.

Two roads in Sunman are closed due to flooding: Rosfeld Road and St. Mary’s Road just west of Rosfeld Road, according to Ripley County dispatchers.

FLASH FLOOD WARNING: Continues for northern areas, including along I-74 in Indiana and into Northwestern Hamilton County. Also includes Butler county. The areas in green anywhere from 2 to 3 inches of water have fallen. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/sXowJK0xwC — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) December 6, 2021

Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Hamilton, Fairfield, Harrison, Batesville, Bright, Ross, Versailles, Milan, Osgood, Seven Mile, Taylor Creek, Blue Jay, Dry Ridge, Dunlap, Williamsdale, Logan, Manchester, Reily, New Haven and New Miami.

It’s early however the rain is coming down very fast rate. Watch for widespread ponding and standing water through the next couple of hours tapering as we approach 8am west to east . @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/aFWc6iA12Q — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) December 6, 2021

Rain will taper off about 9:00 a.m., but the wind gusts will continue into the late afternoon.

Temperatures will begin to free-fall starting around lunchtime and plunge into the 30s by sunset.

The morning low Tuesday will bottom out at 22 degrees at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

The high Tuesday will only reach 32.

Lows will fall back into the 20s Tuesday night, and there is a chance for snow showers.

Wednesday will see warmer temperatures with the high expected to reach 40 at CVG.

Rain today, and snow by Wednesday morning. With much colder air the next few days, we could see some accumulation with slick spots. Watching it now. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/Bs5Vov1uHX — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) December 6, 2021

