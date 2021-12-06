Heavy rain, gusty winds, falling temps: Timeline
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day with heavy rain, gusty winds and falling temperatures.
Watch for ponding and standing water on roads and highways.
Thunderstorms and wind gusts also are possible, up to 45 mph.
The heaviest rain is expected to end by 8 a.m.
Several crashes have been reported, slowing the morning commute. All highways and major routes are open at this point.
A Flash Flood Warning and Flood Advisory were issued earlier Monday for parts of the Tri-State. These will end at 8 a.m.
They were for the following areas:
- Northwestern Hamilton County
- Southwestern Butler County
- Northern Dearborn, Franklin and Ripley counties in southeastern Indiana.
Two roads in Sunman are closed due to flooding: Rosfeld Road and St. Mary’s Road just west of Rosfeld Road, according to Ripley County dispatchers.
Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Hamilton, Fairfield, Harrison, Batesville, Bright, Ross, Versailles, Milan, Osgood, Seven Mile, Taylor Creek, Blue Jay, Dry Ridge, Dunlap, Williamsdale, Logan, Manchester, Reily, New Haven and New Miami.
Rain will taper off about 9:00 a.m., but the wind gusts will continue into the late afternoon.
Temperatures will begin to free-fall starting around lunchtime and plunge into the 30s by sunset.
The morning low Tuesday will bottom out at 22 degrees at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.
The high Tuesday will only reach 32.
Lows will fall back into the 20s Tuesday night, and there is a chance for snow showers.
Wednesday will see warmer temperatures with the high expected to reach 40 at CVG.
