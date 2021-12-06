I-75 Southbound closed due to semi crash
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Interstate 75 southbound near West 3rd Street is closed due to an accident involving a semi-truck.
The semi has run through a guardrail and is halfway down an embankment on the highway.
Police responded to this accident around 8:30 p.m.
The number of vehicles and injuries is unknown.
FOX19 NOW is on the scene and will update as more information becomes available.
