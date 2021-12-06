I-75 Southbound closed due to semi crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Interstate 75 southbound near West 3rd Street is closed due to an accident involving a semi-truck.

The semi has run through a guardrail and is halfway down an embankment on the highway.

Police responded to this accident around 8:30 p.m.

The number of vehicles and injuries is unknown.

