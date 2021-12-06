Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Reports: Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit dies

Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit
Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit(WAVE 3 News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Medina Spirit, the racehorse who won this year’s Kentucky Derby, has died after suddenly collapsing during a workout at Santa Anita Park in California, according to multiple reports.

Los Angeles Times reporter Eric Sondheimer tweeted Monday that the 3-year-old colt died on the track.

Medina Spirit tested positive for the steroid betamethasone after winning the May 1 race. In the wake of the failed test, trainer Bob Baffert was suspended by Churchill Downs and barred from entering horses in the 2022 and 2023 Kentucky Derbies. He also was banned by the New York Racing Association from entering horses at its Belmont, Saratoga and Aqueduct tracks.

Medina Spirit went on to finish third in the Preakness after the colt was subjected to three rounds of prerace testing to be able to compete. The colt most recently finished second in the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar last month.

It was reported Friday that urine testing showed a steroid present in the colt’s system came from a topical ointment and not an injection, according to an attorney for trainer Bob Baffert.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they arrested 18-year-old De'Eric Hale and have charged him with murder.
Man arrested after fatal shooting in West Price Hill, police say
Police arrested Raymond Hicks, 31, after a five-hour standoff occurred in Boone County.
Man arrested during SWAT situation in Boone County
Impairment is a factor in a fatal crash that shut down southbound Interstate 75 near the...
Fatal I-75 crash involving semi, police say
The Archdiocese of Cincinnati announced the beginning of a reorganization plan called "Beacons...
Archdiocese announces final parish reorganization plan
Two Tri-State families celebrate unique births
Husband catches newborn one-handed as wife delivers on way to hospital

Latest News

FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at the opening of a Broadway COVID-19 vaccination...
NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private sector employers
In this photo provided by Holly McDonald, World War II veteran Major Wooten enjoys his...
WWII vet who survived COVID-19 honored on 105th birthday
Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit
Report: Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has died
Prosecutor Karen McDonald said that the teen suspect's parents could've taken action to prevent...
Prosecutor criticizes school over run-up to mass shooting in Michigan